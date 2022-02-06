Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 43,521 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,521 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.69% of Ashland Global worth $253,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,677 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ashland Global by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after buying an additional 332,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ashland Global by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,454,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,280,000 after buying an additional 258,821 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.