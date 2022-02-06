Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 50,487 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.19% of Fair Isaac worth $250,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.00 and its 200-day moving average is $431.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

