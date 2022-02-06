Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 94,041 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 94,041 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Autodesk worth $199,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Autodesk by 54.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $241.24 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.40 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

