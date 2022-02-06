Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,967 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.37% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $290,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $1,975,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ABG opened at $152.72 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.54 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

