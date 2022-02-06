Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.9% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

