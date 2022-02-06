Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

STIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,816 shares of company stock valued at $145,158 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

