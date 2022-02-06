Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,948 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.82% of Neuronetics worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,816 shares of company stock valued at $145,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.