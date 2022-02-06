Neutrino Token Market Cap Achieves $38.94 Million (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for $15.54 or 0.00036256 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $38.94 million and approximately $87,592.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.07196223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,766.84 or 0.99786625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,505,737 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

