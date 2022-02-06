Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $454.81 million and $7.59 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.35 or 0.07149021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.95 or 0.99702499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053208 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 462,599,515 coins and its circulating supply is 462,598,921 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

