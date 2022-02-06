Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce $99.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.88 million and the highest is $102.50 million. Nevro reported sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $383.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.50 million to $386.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $431.61 million, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Shares of NVRO opened at $64.37 on Friday. Nevro has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

