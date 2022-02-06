New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after buying an additional 15,322,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after buying an additional 36,248,561 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after buying an additional 25,962,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
