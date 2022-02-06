NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 79,068 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,068 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $130,344,000 after acquiring an additional 728,527 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 90,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,853,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $262,229,000 after acquiring an additional 568,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.