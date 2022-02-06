Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,715 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NWL stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

