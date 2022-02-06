Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Newmark Group worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NMRK opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.