NewYorkCoin Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.02 million and $148.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00297321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001957 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.