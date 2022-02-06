NEXT.coin (NEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,566.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00766790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00233333 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002771 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00025011 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

