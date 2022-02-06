NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,781.25 ($118.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($125.71) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($125.71) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($118.31) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON NXT opened at GBX 7,142 ($96.02) on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 7,138 ($95.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($114.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,818.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,918.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a GBX 160 ($2.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,553.91). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($104.26) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($134,393.59).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

