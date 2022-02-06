NEXT Price Tops $0.0966 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $601,542.86 and approximately $96.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00301019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002011 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

