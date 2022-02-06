Nexus (NXS) Hits Market Cap of $24.32 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $24.32 million and $549,610.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,672,543 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

