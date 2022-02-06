NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFI. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.14. The company had a trading volume of 175,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.80. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$17.40 and a 12-month high of C$31.80.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 531,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,999,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,681,657.32. Insiders have bought 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296 in the last ninety days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

