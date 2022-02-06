NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Hits $0.0510

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $26,406.47 and $47,079.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.58 or 0.07171202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.11 or 0.99647967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006625 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

