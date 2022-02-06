NFTX Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 4% higher against the dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $54.27 million and approximately $226,515.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $132.98 or 0.00319080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00110046 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,121 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

