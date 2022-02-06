nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,763 shares of company stock worth $618,550 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 147,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LASR stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $841.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

