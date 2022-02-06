Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) is Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s Largest Position

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the quarter. Noah accounts for approximately 19.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 4.57% of Noah worth $105,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 26.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Noah by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $30.93 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

