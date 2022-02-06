Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $12.09 or 0.00028615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $7,752.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00109673 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,779 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

