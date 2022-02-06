Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.74. 21,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,355. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NECB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

