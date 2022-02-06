NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 136.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWE stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

