NOV (NYSE:NOV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

NYSE NOV traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,176,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOV stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of NOV worth $28,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

