Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Reduced by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,998 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

