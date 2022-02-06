Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NUS stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

