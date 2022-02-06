Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,358,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 3,174,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

