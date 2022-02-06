Nyerium (NYEX) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Nyerium has a market cap of $15,425.63 and $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 41,254,316 coins and its circulating supply is 36,369,688 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

