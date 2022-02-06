Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $169.98 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $169.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

