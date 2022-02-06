Oddz Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $782,242.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $782,242.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.31 or 0.07224524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00055975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.14 or 0.99969340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00052884 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

