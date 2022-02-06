Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $660,857.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.90 or 0.07149797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,767.45 or 0.99767842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.