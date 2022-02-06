ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $8,128.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,226.75 or 0.99559905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00073692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020997 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00027084 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00463798 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

