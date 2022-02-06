Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $51,967.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00109892 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.