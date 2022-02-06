Offshift (XFT) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $10.54 or 0.00025368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $51.04 million and $3.41 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,495.58 or 0.99829211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00073247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002722 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.25 or 0.00472124 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

