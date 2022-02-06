OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 46,600 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 399,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

