OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSE:EVH opened at $23.21 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,166. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

