ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

