Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Open Text worth $37,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Open Text by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.