OpenOcean Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00051547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07118348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,198.34 or 0.99490822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00053093 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006546 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

