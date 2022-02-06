Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OPCH opened at $23.72 on Friday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.
