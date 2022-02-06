OptionRoom Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $730,097.26 and $81,926.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.32 or 0.07138571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,742.11 or 0.99929632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006523 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

