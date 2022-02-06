Orient Walt Price Down 61.9% Over Last 7 Days (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 61.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $194,429.28 and $6,269.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00050966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07146828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,611.31 or 0.99896638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars.

