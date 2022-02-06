Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

NYSE OSK opened at $114.15 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

