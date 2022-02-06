Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 823,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 266,876 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OR opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

