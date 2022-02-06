Ossiam Acquires 4,503 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

