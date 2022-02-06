Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,175,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

NYSE GWW opened at $487.68 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.72 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.